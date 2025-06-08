Defensx Announces New ZTNA Solution That Turns Any Browser Into A Replacement For Vpns And Thin Client

Trusted secure browser innovator launches scalable, enterprise-grade, remote networking capabilities, that turn any browser into a secure access platform to corporate data.

NEW YORK, June 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- DefensX , a leader in secure web browser cybersecurity, announced today the launch of its new Zero Trust Network Access (ZTNA) Solution -transforming any browser into an enterprise-class, secure, remote access platform that is simple to deploy, simple to use, with high performing experience for users. This new offering from DefensX significantly reduces cost of secure remote access for MSPs, SMBs, and enterprises of all sizes when deploying remote access to workers and contractors.

The DefensX ZTNA solution is now available under a new license tier: Premium+ . This latest offering enhances the DefensX lineup, providing even greater flexibility from a platform that turns any browser into a secure digital workspace. With built-in protection against modern phishing attacks, identity theft, data loss, and web-borne threats, Premium+ delivers enterprise-grade Zero Trust Network Access, simplifying and modernizing remote access for managed and un-managed devices and users.

"Our ZTNA browser provides a major step forward for the cost-effective modern workplace" said Osman Erkan, CEO of DefensX. "Our partners and customers can deploy truly secured, remote access for workers on managed and unmanaged devices, on a common platform that secures any browser against modern risks like identity theft and risks associated with AI."

Premium+ joins the versatile DefensX licensing lineup-designed to be mixed and matched to meet the specific needs of any deployment. With DefensX's intuitive management console, organizations can easily provision secure remote access to both cloud and on-premise applications and data. Premium+ will be available globally through DefensX's network of distribution, MSP, and reseller partners.

About DefensX

DefensX converts any browser a secure digital workspace and supports the way organizations to save cost and improve security-without changing the way they work. DefensX transforms the browser into a secure, seamless, and cost-effective digital workspace-no new workflows, no user retraining. With built-in phishing protection, Web Data Loss Prevention and powerful AI-driven data protection, DefensX helps MSPs and organizations protect users and data effortlessly. Founded in 2020, thousands of organizations around the world trust DefensX to safeguard their operations from modern threats. For more information visit .

