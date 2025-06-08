Pakistan's Claims Crumble: Satellite Images Expose Truth About Adampur And Bhuj

Bengaluru: Amid Pakistan's claims that India's strategic Adampur airbase was hit during Operation Sindoor, satellite imagery has debunked those assertions. Pakistan had claimed to have struck a parked Sukhoi-30MKI at the Adampur Air Base in Punjab and destroyed an S-400 surface-to-air missile unit at the Bhuj Airfield in Gujarat. However, these assertions have been thoroughly debunked by independent satellite imagery analyst Damien Symon.

One of Pakistan's main claims was that it hit a Sukhoi-30MKI fighter jet at the Adampur Airbase in Punjab. To prove this, they shared an image showing a jet next to what they said was a burn mark. However, Damien Symon analysed the image and it was revealed that the image predated the conflict. The aircraft was a MiG-29 under routine maintenance, and the alleged damage was engine soot buildup from testing, not a missile hit. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had visited the air base following these claims.

New report alleges a direct hit at India's Adampur Air Base by Pakistan damaged a Su-30, however a review reveals this image taken in March 2025, pre-conflict actually shows a MiG-29 undergoing maintenance, the dark soot near the engine test pad is routine, not battle damage twitter/GOC1NVRX9I

- Damien Symon (@detresfa_) June 8, 2025

Pakistan's claims debunked

Another image shared by Pakistan claimed it had destroyed an S-400 radar system at the Bhuj Airfield in Gujarat. The picture showed dark spots on the ground, which were said to be impact marks from a strike. But on closer inspection, these turned out to be just oil stains in a vehicle maintenance area. This too, turned out to be an image predating the conflict.

An image is being circulated now as a Pakistan destroyed S-400 radar in India, a review however indicates it's likely just oil stains at Bhuj military base's vehicle service yard, also the image predates the recent Indo-Pak conflict as it was taken in February 2025 twitter/Y850jfk4n9

- Damien Symon (@detresfa_) June 6, 2025

Pakistan had also circulated an image of Naliya Airbase in India, dated 12 May 2025, stating that they had damaged it. However verification of the image revealed that a shadow of a cloud overhead was the reason behind the discoloration on ground which made it look like it was damage.

A new image of Naliya Airbase in India, dated 12 May 2025 is being circulated highlighting the darkening of soil around the runway as damage, however verification of the image reveals a shadow of a cloud overhead as the reason behind this apparent discoloration on ground twitter/Xt0YyHFV1o

- Damien Symon (@detresfa_) May 15, 2025