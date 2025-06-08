Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Azerbaijan's Women's 3X3 Basketball Team Advances To European Cup Semifinals

2025-06-08 10:06:19
(MENAFN- AzerNews) Azerbaijan's women's national 3x3 basketball team has secured a place in the semifinals of the European Cup, Azernews reports, citing the national federation.

The team clinched a decisive 22-10 victory over the host nation Kosovo in the group stage of the tournament's qualification round. In the semifinal, Azerbaijan will face Malta.

The upcoming match is scheduled for June 8 at 20:40 Baku time.

