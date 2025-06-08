Russian Strike On Community In Sumy Region: Number Of Victims Rises To Five

This was reported on Facebook by Valentina Nazarenko, head of the Romny Regional Military Administration, according to Ukrinform.

“The number of victims of the enemy strike on the Nedryhailiv community has risen to five people - four women and one man,” she said.

Nazarenko noted that in addition to the two women who were previously known, another woman had been admitted to the Romny Central District Hospital. She was given emergency care and referred for outpatient treatment.

Nazarenko also noted that a man was taken to the hospital for additional examination.

At the same time, the Nedryhailiv Hospital is providing necessary medical assistance to a woman who suffered shrapnel wounds.

In addition, the investigative team recorded damage to four civilian vehicles and a café. As a result of the UAV strike, 500 subscribers were disconnected from the power grid.

Currently, the Nedryhailiv village council commission for the inspection of destroyed and damaged property is conducting a tour of the surrounding area. All necessary services are working at the scene.

Earlier, Ukrinform reported that as a result of the morning attack by the Russian army on the Nedryhailiv community in Sumy region, two women were wounded : a 43-year-old and a 28-year-old. One of the victims is pregnant.

Photo: Valentina Nazarenko on Facebook