Russia Tries To Unilaterally Dictate Exchange Terms Top Spy
"We are carefully adhering to the agreements reached in Istanbul. Who, when, and how to exchange should not be someone's unilateral decision. Careful preparation is ongoing. Pressure and manipulation are unacceptable here. The attempts of some Russian propagandists to speculate on human grief, to which they themselves are complicit, sound particularly cynical.
Especially on the great holiday of Trinity, which we are celebrating today," Budanov said.
According to him, the Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War is working hard to organize an exchange based on the agreements reached. All defenders and civilians should return home.Read also: Budanov shares video of Ukrainian defenders returning from Russian captivit
“The start of repatriation measures following the negotiations in Istanbul is scheduled for next week, and the authorized persons were informed about this on Tuesday. Everything is going according to plan, despite the enemy's dirty information game,” Budanov emphasized.
As reported by Ukrinform, the Coordination Headquarters emphasized that the Russian Federation's statements do not correspond to the agreement reached on the exchange of prisoners and the repatriation of the bodies of the deceased.
