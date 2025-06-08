Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Errani, Paolini Win French Open Women's Doubles Crown

Errani, Paolini Win French Open Women's Doubles Crown


2025-06-08 09:17:51
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) AFP

Paris: Sara Errani and Jasmine Paolini won the French Open women's doubles title on Sunday, on the same court they clinched gold at last year's Paris Olympics.

The Italian pair beat Kazakhstan's Anna Danilina and Aleksandra Krunic of Serbia 6-4, 2-6, 6-1 for their first Grand Slam title together.

Errani and Paolini finished runners-up at Roland Garros a year ago, when Paolini was also a losing finalist in the women's singles.

Read Also
  • Gutsy Gauff powers to French Open win in dramatic final against Sabalenka
  • Alcaraz puts French Open title on line against scorching Sinner

The 38-year-old Errani added the women's doubles crown to the mixed title she won alongside compatriot Andrea Vavassori on Thursday.

It was her sixth women's doubles triumph, having already completed a career Grand Slam.

MENAFN08062025000063011010ID1109649259

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search