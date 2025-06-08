Errani, Paolini Win French Open Women's Doubles Crown
Paris: Sara Errani and Jasmine Paolini won the French Open women's doubles title on Sunday, on the same court they clinched gold at last year's Paris Olympics.
The Italian pair beat Kazakhstan's Anna Danilina and Aleksandra Krunic of Serbia 6-4, 2-6, 6-1 for their first Grand Slam title together.
Errani and Paolini finished runners-up at Roland Garros a year ago, when Paolini was also a losing finalist in the women's singles.Read Also
-
Gutsy Gauff powers to French Open win in dramatic final against Sabalenka
Alcaraz puts French Open title on line against scorching Sinner
The 38-year-old Errani added the women's doubles crown to the mixed title she won alongside compatriot Andrea Vavassori on Thursday.
It was her sixth women's doubles triumph, having already completed a career Grand Slam.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
GSR Invests In Maverix Securities To Support The Launch Of Regulated Digital Asset Structured Products
- B2PRIME Appoints Former Onezero Sales Head Stuart Brock As Institutional Business Development Manager
- B2broker Receives“Best Liquidity Provider” Award At Forex Traders Summit Dubai 2025
- Variational Announces $1.5 Million Strategic Round And Launches Referral Program
- Edgen Launches AI Super App, Democratizing Institutional-Grade Crypto Market Intelligence
- Yala Brings Cross-Chain Bitcoin Liquidity To Solana
- From Private Equity To Public: Trace ASI's AI For Crypto Hits 87% Success Rate
CommentsNo comment