Marc Marquez Beats Brother To Win Aragon Motogp

MENAFN - The Peninsula) AFP

Alcañiz, Spain: Six-time world champion Marc Marquez eased to victory over his brother Alex in the Aragon MotoGP on Sunday to extend his lead in this season's title tace.

Marc Marquez led from start to finish on his Ducati to record his seventh win in this race from 11 starts.

He leads Alex by 32 points after eight of the 22 race programme with two-time world champion Francesco Bagnaia, who was third, 93 points adrift.