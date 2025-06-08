Enemy Shelled Antonivka In Kherson Region, Woman Was Wounded
The 67-year-old woman suffered a mine-blast injury and shrapnel wounds to the head. She was taken to hospital in a moderate condition.
Medical personnel are providing her with all necessary assistance.Read also: Ukrainian SOF crush enemy unit near Sumy , foil cross-border attack
As reported, two people were killed and ten wounded in the Kherson region over the past day as a result of attacks by the Russian Federation.
Illustrative photo
