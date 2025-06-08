Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Enemy Shelled Antonivka In Kherson Region, Woman Was Wounded


2025-06-08 09:13:07
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) This was reported by the Kherson Regional State Administration on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.

The 67-year-old woman suffered a mine-blast injury and shrapnel wounds to the head. She was taken to hospital in a moderate condition.

Medical personnel are providing her with all necessary assistance.

Read also: Ukrainian SOF crush enemy unit near Sumy , foil cross-border attack

As reported, two people were killed and ten wounded in the Kherson region over the past day as a result of attacks by the Russian Federation.

Illustrative photo

MENAFN08062025000193011044ID1109649243

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search