Kuwait First Deputy PM, Interior Min. Congratulates Saudi Arabia On Successful Hajj


2025-06-08 09:11:46
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, June 8 (KUNA) -- Kuwaiti First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior Sheikh Fahad Yusuf Saud Al-Sabah sent Sunday a cable to Saudi Minister of Interior and Head of Supreme Hajj Committee Prince Abdulaziz bin Saud on this year's successful Hajj season.
In the cable, the Kuwaiti minister commended the sincere efforts of the Saudi minister of interior and security forces in ensuring a smooth and comfortable pilgrimage this year, and wished the Kingdom perpetual security, stability and prosperity under its wise leadership. (end)
