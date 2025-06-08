Manipur Tense After AT Commander Asem Kanan's Arrest Protests Erupt, Curfew Imposed

Manipur remains on edge after the arrest of Arambai Tenggol's fighting commander Asem Kanan. Massive protests broke out across Imphal, with AT members, Meira Paibi groups, and locals decrying the arrest as a betrayal. Curfew imposed in Bishnupur; internet services suspended in five districts. Security remains high.

