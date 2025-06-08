Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Manipur Tense After AT Commander Asem Kanan's Arrest Protests Erupt, Curfew Imposed

Manipur Tense After AT Commander Asem Kanan's Arrest Protests Erupt, Curfew Imposed


2025-06-08 09:00:53
Manipur remains on edge after the arrest of Arambai Tenggol's fighting commander Asem Kanan. Massive protests broke out across Imphal, with AT members, Meira Paibi groups, and locals decrying the arrest as a betrayal. Curfew imposed in Bishnupur; internet services suspended in five districts. Security remains high.

