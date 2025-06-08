Grand Vitara: Maruti Suzuki's Latest Hit Sells 3 Lakh Units In 36 Months

In the mid-size SUV market, Maruti Suzuki's Grand Vitara has dominated and is now the quickest model in its class to sell 3 lakh units in just 32 months. For Maruti Suzuki, the milestone is a major accomplishment that strengthens its position in the cutthroat SUV market.

The popularity of the Grand Vitara's Strong Hybrid versions, which saw a 43% year-over-year increase in FY24–25, is a key factor in its success. Features like the Suzuki ALLGRIP SELECT 4x4 system with 6-speed automatic gearbox, which combines performance and adaptability, add to the model's allure.

All about Maruti Suzuki's Grand Vitara

Along with new features including R17 alloy wheels, a 360-degree camera, heated seats, a wireless charging station, and a Clarion sound system, the 2025 Grand Vitara also features updated options, such as optional panoramic sunroofs in Zeta and Alpha models. With six airbags, 3-point seat belts on every seat, ESP with hill hold assist, ABS with EBD, and Isofix child seat mounts standard on all trims, safety is still a top priority.

A 1.5-liter Intelligent Electric Hybrid and a 1.5-liter K-series Dual Jet, Dual VVT engine with Smart Hybrid technology are the two powertrain options available for the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara. When paired with an e-CVT, the electric hybrid version produces a peak torque of 122 Nm and 115.56 horsepower.

By contrast, the K-series engine generates 103 horsepower and 136.8 Nm of torque, and it may be paired with a 6-speed automatic transmission or a 5-speed manual. The 1.5-liter K-series dual-jet, dual-VVT petrol engine that powers the Grand Vitara CNG can produce up to 87 horsepower and 121.5 Nm of peak torque.

Domestic sales of Maruti Suzuki

Meanwhile, domestic sales slightly decreased, selling 138,690 units as opposed to 146,694 units the previous year. Sales of the Super Carry light commercial vehicle increased somewhat to 2,728 units from 2,692 units, while sales of passenger vehicles fell to 135,962 units from 144,002 units. Additionally, deliveries to other OEMs decreased somewhat from 10,490 units to 10,168 units.

The utility vehicle market, which includes well-known models like the Brezza, Ertiga, and Grand Vitara, shown tenacity in the face of the general domestic decrease, reporting a little 1.3% gain in sales to 54,899 units from 54,204 units in May 2024.