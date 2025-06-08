Trump Taps Musk To“Rebuild Government From The Ground Up,” Says One Tech Insider

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) New briefing uncovers AI facility in Tennessee designed to power America's future - and it's not run by Washington, but by Elon Musk

BALTIMORE, June 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a newly surfaced public briefing , bestselling author and tech analyst James Altucher reveals what he calls a“massive transfer of control” inside the federal government - one that began on Day One of President Trump's return to the White House.

According to Altucher, Trump isn't just slashing bureaucracy - he's outsourcing innovation to Elon Musk. The result is Project Colossus : a 200,000-chip AI supercomputer hidden inside a Memphis warehouse and operated entirely outside the traditional system.

A Silent Power Shift - Signed by Trump

“In one of his FIRST acts as President... Donald Trump overturned Executive Order #14110 .”

That reversal, Altucher says, stripped away Biden's AI restrictions - immediately giving private operators like Musk the runway to build freely.

Trump then revealed Stargate , a $500 billion AI infrastructure initiative that, according to Altucher, is“not about building government... it's about replacing it.”

Musk's AI Is Already Online

“Right here, inside this warehouse in Memphis, Tennessee... lies a massive supercomputer Musk calls 'Project Colossus.'”

“Making it the most advanced AI facility known to man.”

Altucher claims that the system is already operational - and is expected to expand dramatically before July 1, when a major upgrade could“10X its power overnight.”

Not Reform. Replacement.

According to Altucher, Musk and Trump aren't just reforming the system - they're replacing it with autonomous intelligence designed to streamline decisions, reduce costs, and eliminate delay.

“AI 2.0... gives that knowledge to intelligent machines that I believe will solve our problems for us.”

Altucher warns that what began as an infrastructure story is fast becoming one of control - and that the real question now is: who governs the machines?

About James Altucher

James Altucher is a computer scientist, entrepreneur, and bestselling author with four decades of experience in artificial intelligence. He studied at Cornell and Carnegie Mellon, helped develop IBM's Deep Blue, and has built AI-powered systems for use in finance and enterprise. His latest briefings focus on how AI is being deployed beyond the public's view - and who's behind it.

