Ben Sulayem Says Japan And The FIA Are United In Driving Global Progress

Dubai, UAE, 8June, 2025: FIA President Mohammed Ben Sulayem has completed an official visit to Japan, reaffirming the strong ties between the Federation and one of the world's most influential nations in mobility and motorsport.

As the governing body for world motorsport and the federation for mobility organisations worldwide, the FIA is committed to building partnerships that drive innovation, safety, and sustainability.

Hosted by the Japan Automobile Federation (JAF) and President Masayoshi Sakaguchi, the visit offered vital insights into Japan's investment in smart infrastructure and the evolving role of cities as arenas for both mobility innovation and sporting events.

Japan continues to be a vital partner in advancing the FIA's goals, and this visit highlighted the shared commitment of both Japan and the FIA to accelerate progress across the global transport and motorsport arenas.

During his official visit, Ben Sulayem met with key national figures including Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba, Koji Murofushi, Commissioner of the Japan Sports Agency, and Hiromasa Nakano, Minister of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism.

Their discussions focused on common challenges and opportunities – from advancing cleaner technologies and enhancing road safety, to expanding access to motorsport and preparing for the future of urban mobility.

Reflecting on his visit, Ben Sulayem said:“This has been an important milestone for the FIA as we deepen our relationship with Japan – a country that continues to lead by example in both mobility innovation and motorsport development.

“It was a personal honour to meet with Prime Minister Ishiba and leading ministers, and to witness firsthand the energy and commitment driving progress across the sector.

“From transformative government policies to world-class sporting activities including four FIA World Championship events, Japan shows how integrated approaches to mobility and sport can serve society.

“The JAF's dual role as a sport and mobility leader, representing more than 20 million members and hosting our Championships, is truly remarkable and I am grateful for their hospitality and support.”

Ben Sulayem also highlighted the significance of having Mr. Akio Toyoda, Chairman of Toyota, as an active member of the FIA Senate, symbolising the close and constructive relationship between Japan's automotive leaders and the FIA's global mission.

The visit comes at a time of notable growth and renewed momentum for Japan's motorsport and mobility sectors. JAF now reports over 200,000 licensed racing drivers – a 20% increase over the past five years – with the 2025 Formula 1 Japanese Grand Prix recording its highest attendance since 2006.

At the same time, Japan's broader mobility ecosystem continues to inspire on the world stage through cutting-edge innovation in smart cities, hydrogen, and sustainable technologies. With a mobility-first approach to infrastructure design that is seeing smart-transport apps rank among one of the fastest growing national services and a smart transportation market valued last year at $6.9 billion, Japan is a pioneer in the real-world integration of new technologies.

Ben Sulayem has quickly moved on from Japan to Macau for the 2025 FIA Extraordinary General Assembly and Annual Conference starting on Tuesday and welcoming over 500 senior FIA delegates across mobility and motorsport from 149 countries.

