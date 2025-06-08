R Ashok Demands CM, DCM Resign Over RCB Victory Parade Stampede, Says“Is This Careless Or Poor Govt?”

Bengaluru: Opposition leader R Ashok launched a scathing attack on the Karnataka government over the tragic stampede during the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) victory parade, which resulted in multiple deaths and injuries.

Speaking at a protest in front of the Gandhi statue near Vidhana Soudha, Ashok questioned the government's priorities, saying, "Do you call this a careless government or a poor government? The police presence at our protest today should have been deployed at the Chinnaswamy Stadium during the RCB event."

Criticism of CM and DCM over handling of event

Ashok demanded the resignation of both Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, holding them responsible for the loss of young lives in the stampede. He criticised the DCM for hoisting the flag and questioned whether RCB was truly representative of Kannada pride, highlighting its origins as a Vijay Mallya brand now endorsed by the current government.

Warnings ignored despite police concerns

The Deputy Commissioner of Police had reportedly warned the Vidhana Soudha administration about insufficient police staff for the event and advised against proceeding, but the government went ahead regardless. Ashok questioned the government's disregard for these warnings, accusing them of negligence and lack of accountability.

Timeline of tragedy and government's alleged indifference

Highlighting the timeline of the tragedy, Ashok pointed out that the first death was reported live on television at 3:10 pm. Yet, he said, the government seemed oblivious.“Siddaramaiah was eating masala dosa at 6 pm while the DCM attended the stadium event, musicians performed, and fireworks worth one crore rupees were set off. Yet they claim it wasn't their event,” he said.

Victims remembered as martyrs; government warned

Ashok described the victims as“martyrs” who were invited guests to the celebration and warned that their families' anger would not spare the government.“The entire government was on the dais, and the deaths occurred under their watch. Their curse will not spare you,” he said in a powerful condemnation of the government's handling of the incident.