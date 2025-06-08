Sandalwood Actor Kichcha Sudeep Praises Tamil Film 'Tourist Family' For Emotional Storytelling

Bengaluru: Kannada actor Kichcha Sudeep, known for supporting quality cinema beyond language boundaries, has showered praise on the Tamil film 'Tourist Family'. After watching the movie directed by and starring Abishan Jeevinth, Sudeep was deeply moved by its storyline and emotional depth, commending the team on social media.

Sudeep lauds direction and performances

On his official X (formerly Twitter) account, Sudeep wrote,“Watched Tourist Family. I must say, it's one of the finest I've seen in recent times. The raw emotions, the beautiful narration, and most of all, the guts to bring such a sensitive topic on screen are truly commendable.”

He went on to praise the entire crew, saying,“Every actor's performance is brilliant. The music and cinematography captured the soul of the film. My heartfelt congratulations to the entire team. Director Abishan Jeevinth, you've done a fantastic job.”

One of the finest writing and execution in recent times.#TouristFamily surely is a landmark story telling which kept me glued to my seat. Each character has it's own moments and space,,and every character flawlessly portrayed by actors. Fantabulous casting is another...

- Kichcha Sudeepa (@KicchaSudeep) June 7, 2025

Plot overview of 'Tourist Family'

Tourist Family is an emotional drama centred on Sebastian, a man struggling to cope with the loss of his wife while raising his daughter. The film sensitively explores themes of grief, pain, family bonds, and the journey toward healing. Abishan Jeevinth not only directs but also plays the lead role, alongside renowned actress Dhansika in a prominent part.

Sudeep's praise boosts film's visibility

Released with little publicity, Tourist Family has now gained significant attention thanks to Kichcha Sudeep's endorsement. His appreciation has sparked curiosity among film enthusiasts, especially in Karnataka, highlighting how quality content can transcend language barriers. This gesture reflects growing support for small and independent films in the industry.