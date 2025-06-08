Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
FIFA Referee Aliyar Aghayev Appointed To Officiate Serbia Vs. Andorra In World Cup Qualifier

2025-06-08 08:06:17
(MENAFN- AzerNews) FIFA-listed Azerbaijani referee Aliyar Aghayev has received another high-profile international appointment, Azernews reports, citing the AFFA's official website.

According to the information, Aghayev will officiate the upcoming 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifying match between Serbia and Andorra in Group K.

He will be assisted by fellow Azerbaijani officials Zeynal Zeynalov and Akif Amirali. Kamal Umudlu will serve as the fourth official.

Video Assistant Referee (VAR) duties for the match will be handled by Italian officials Gianluca Aureliano and Valerio Marini.

The fixture is scheduled to take place on June 10 at the "Dubocica" Stadium in Leskovac, Serbia, and will kick off at 22:45 Baku time.

Aghayev's consistent presence in international fixtures reflects the growing recognition of Azerbaijani referees at the global level and highlights Azerbaijan's contribution to world football governance and officiating standards.

