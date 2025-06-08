Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Ukrainian Border Guards Use Bomber Drones To Destroy Russian Equipment In Kharkiv Region


2025-06-08 08:05:59
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine's State Border Guard Service said this in a statement on its website and released corresponding video footage, Ukrinform reports.

"During a night raid, border guards located and destroyed two shelters, two vehicles, and one communications antenna," the statement said.

Video: Ukraine's State Border Guard Service

Earlier, UAV operators from Ukraine's Steel Border brigade, using Vampire drones, destroyed three shelters housing Russian personnel and one Russian vehicle in the Kursk sector.

MENAFN08062025000193011044ID1109649156

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search