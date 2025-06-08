Iran Authorities Expand Dog Walking Ban
Tehran: Iranian authorities have expanded a ban on walking dogs in public to multiple cities nationwide, citing public health, social order and safety concerns, domestic media reported Sunday.
The ban -- which echoes a 2019 police directive that barred walking dogs in Tehran -- was expanded to Ilam city in the west on Sunday, according to reports.
At least 17 other cities introduced similar bans in recent days, including Isfahan in the centre and Kerman in the south.
Owning and walking dogs has been a contentious topic since the 1979 Islamic revolution in Iran, though there is no law outrightly banning dog ownership.Read Also
-
Eating dark chocolate, drinking tea aid lower blood pressure, improve cardiovascular health: Study
Infantino and Trump -- handshakes, warmth and a mutual interest
Petals and thorns: India's Booker prize author Banu Mushtaq
Local authorities have periodically introduced bans on walking dogs in public spaces or carrying them in vehicles as part of a wider campaign to discourage their ownership.
Enforcing the restrictions has been largely inconsistent, as many owners continue to walk their dogs in Tehran and elsewhere across Iran.
On Sunday, the reformist Etemad newspaper quoted an official from Ilam city as saying that "legal action will be taken against violators", without elaborating.
On Saturday, the state newspaper Iran said the latest measures are aimed at "maintaining public order, ensuring safety and protecting public health".
"Dog walking is a threat to public health, peace and comfort," said Abbas Najafi, prosecutor of the western city of Hamedan, as quoted by Iran newspaper.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
GSR Invests In Maverix Securities To Support The Launch Of Regulated Digital Asset Structured Products
- B2PRIME Appoints Former Onezero Sales Head Stuart Brock As Institutional Business Development Manager
- B2broker Receives“Best Liquidity Provider” Award At Forex Traders Summit Dubai 2025
- Variational Announces $1.5 Million Strategic Round And Launches Referral Program
- Edgen Launches AI Super App, Democratizing Institutional-Grade Crypto Market Intelligence
- Yala Brings Cross-Chain Bitcoin Liquidity To Solana
- From Private Equity To Public: Trace ASI's AI For Crypto Hits 87% Success Rate
CommentsNo comment