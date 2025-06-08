Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Iranian And Egyptian Foreign Ministers Hold Telephone Conversation


2025-06-08 07:14:15
(MENAFN- African Press Organization)
In a telephone conversation on Saturday, Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi and his Egyptian counterpart Badr Abdel Atty congratulated each other on Eid al-Adha.

The two top diplomats also exchanged views on the regional developments, particularly the situation in Gaza.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Foreign Affairs - Islamic Republic of Iran.

