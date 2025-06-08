403
Iranian And Egyptian Foreign Ministers Hold Telephone Conversation
In a telephone conversation on Saturday, Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi and his Egyptian counterpart Badr Abdel Atty congratulated each other on Eid al-Adha.
The two top diplomats also exchanged views on the regional developments, particularly the situation in Gaza.Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Foreign Affairs - Islamic Republic of Iran.
