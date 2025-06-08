Russia Starts Constructing Aircraft Shelters At Military Bases

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was reported by Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty , Ukrinform reports.

Construction activity is visible in satellite images at several airfields in Russian-occupied Crimea, including Kirovske, Sevastopol, Hvardiiske, and Saky, open-source intelligence analyst Def Mon reported on the social media platform X .

Similar work is underway at airbases inside Russia, including Yeysk, Krymsk, Primorsko-Akhtarsk, the Khanskaya airbase in Adygea, as well as in Millerovo, Akhtubinsk, Borisoglebsk, Kursk, and Lipetsk. Protective shelters are also being constructed at the Engels strategic aviation base.

On June 1, the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) carried out a unique special operation dubbed "Spiderweb," targeting Russian airfields Belaya, Dyagilevo, Olenya, and Ivanovo.

As many as 41 Russian strategic aircraft were struck, including A-50 early warning planes, Tu-95, Tu-22M3, and Tu-160 bombers.

According to SBU Chief Vasyl Maliuk, Operation Spiderweb was conducted across three time zones and presented significant logistical challenges. Initially, FPV drones were smuggled into Russia, followed later by mobile wooden houses. Once inside Russian territory, the drones were concealed beneath the roofs of the houses, which were mounted on cargo trucks. At the right moment, the roofs were remotely opened, releasing the drones to strike their targets.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said that the operation had been conducted solely by Ukrainian forces, without assistance from international partners.