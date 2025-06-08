Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
330 Candidates Advance To Semifinals In Azerbaijan's Prestigious“Yukselish” Competition

2025-06-08 07:12:59
(MENAFN- AzerNews) Out of 1,446 participants who took part in the Management Skills examination of the in-person stage of Azerbaijan's "Yüksəliş" (Ascension) competition, 330 have successfully qualified for the semifinals, Azernews reports.

The semifinalists include 246 men and 84 women. The minimum qualifying score for advancement was set at 555 T-points.

The semifinal stage of the fifth "Yüksəliş" competition is scheduled to take place from July 4 to 6. Finalists will then compete from July 18 to 20, culminating in the conclusion of one of Azerbaijan's most prominent talent development initiatives.

Launched by a presidential decree from President Ilham Aliyev on July 26, 2019, the "Yüksəliş" competition was designed to identify and nurture future leaders in public and private sector management. The decree for organizing the fifth edition was signed by the President on December 18, 2024.

Winners of the competition receive a comprehensive one-year mentorship program along with a monetary award of 20,000 AZN, serving as both recognition and investment in the country's next generation of leaders.

As Azerbaijan intensifies efforts to cultivate a skilled and dynamic leadership pipeline, initiatives like "Yüksəliş" reflect the state's long-term commitment to capacity-building and institutional excellence.

