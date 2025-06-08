Goa CM Rules Out Doctor's Suspension Day After Health Minister's Viral Video Berating Him Sparks Uproar
Sawant taking to X, and wrote,“I have reviewed the issue at Goa Medical College and held discussions with the Health Minister. I want to assure the people of Goa that Dr. Rudresh Kuttikar will not be suspended.”
“The State Government and our dedicated medical team remain fully committed to ensuring the highest standards of healthcare for every citizen. We also appreciate the tireless efforts and invaluable service of our doctors, who continue to save lives,” added.
More to come...
