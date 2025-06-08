IAF Airlift Operation Saves Five Lives With Urgent Organ Transport From Bengaluru To Delhi

The Indian Air Force successfully airlifted vital organs from a brain-dead donor in Bengaluru to multiple cities, including Delhi, saving five lives. This critical organ transport operation highlights Karnataka's Jeevan Sarthakathe project.

A successful organ transplant operation was carried out in which the organs of a brain-dead donor were transported to multiple cities across India, giving new life to five patients. In this critical mission, the Indian Air Force (IAF) played a vital role by airlifting a kidney and cornea from Bengaluru to Delhi on an emergency flight, successfully executing a life-saving operation.

On Saturday, the Indian Air Force (IAF) shared details and photographs of a critical organ transport operation on microblogging platform X. The operation was conducted in partnership with the Karnataka government's 'Jeevansarthakathe' scheme, which facilitates organ donation and transplantation in the state.

According to the post, the Command Hospital Air Force Bangalore (CHAFB) successfully carried out life-saving multi-organ critical transplants at various locations, with the IAF airlifting a kidney and cornea from Bengaluru to Delhi in an emergency flight.

The Indian Air Force (IAF) highlighted that the organs of a brain-dead donor helped save the lives of five individuals. According to details shared by the IAF, one kidney and one cornea were airlifted to the Army Research and Referral Hospital (R & R) in Delhi via an emergency operation.

Meanwhile, another kidney, cornea, and scalp were successfully transplanted at the Command Hospital Air Force Bangalore (CHAFB) with the assistance of medical experts from Victoria Hospital, Bengaluru. Additionally, a liver transplant was carried out successfully at Gleneagles BGS Hospital.

This smooth and well-coordinated operation was carried out in collaboration with the Jeevasarthakathe Karnataka project. The Indian Air Force, in its official post, expressed pride in the mission, highlighting it as a reflection of the rare commitment and medical expertise within the armed forces' medical community.

This heartwarming example stands as a powerful testament to the life-saving impact of organ donation and the excellence of India's medical and scientific capabilities.