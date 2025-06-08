MPD Arrests Northeast Carjacking Suspects
On Friday, June 6, 2025, at approximately 12:19 p.m., First District officers responded to the 300 block of N Street, Northeast, for a report of a carjacking. The suspects approached the victim, who was seated in their vehicle, and demanded the victim's property and car keys. The victim complied, and the suspects fled the scene in the victim's vehicle.
At approximately 2:10 p.m., the suspects were involved in a vehicle crash near 11th and I Streets, Northeast. After bailing out of the vehicle, they were apprehended by responding officers. 22-year-old Ira Shaw-Bates of Southeast, D.C. and 40-year-old Derrick Coltrane of Northeast, D.C. were arrested and charged with Carjacking .
CCN: 25084499
###
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
GSR Invests In Maverix Securities To Support The Launch Of Regulated Digital Asset Structured Products
- B2PRIME Appoints Former Onezero Sales Head Stuart Brock As Institutional Business Development Manager
- B2broker Receives“Best Liquidity Provider” Award At Forex Traders Summit Dubai 2025
- Variational Announces $1.5 Million Strategic Round And Launches Referral Program
- Edgen Launches AI Super App, Democratizing Institutional-Grade Crypto Market Intelligence
- Yala Brings Cross-Chain Bitcoin Liquidity To Solana
- From Private Equity To Public: Trace ASI's AI For Crypto Hits 87% Success Rate
CommentsNo comment