Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
'Pakistan Is A Terror Machine!': BJP Leader Ravi Shankar Prasad

'Pakistan Is A Terror Machine!': BJP Leader Ravi Shankar Prasad


2025-06-08 06:17:48
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News)

BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad slammed Pakistan, calling it a 'terror machine' for training and funding terrorists. He urged the global community to expose Islamabad's role in fostering terrorism. His strong statement has reignited calls for international accountability against Pakistan.

MENAFN08062025007385015968ID1109649085

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search