'Pakistan Is A Terror Machine!': BJP Leader Ravi Shankar Prasad

BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad slammed Pakistan, calling it a 'terror machine' for training and funding terrorists. He urged the global community to expose Islamabad's role in fostering terrorism. His strong statement has reignited calls for international accountability against Pakistan.

