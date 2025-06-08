Air Cargo Mkt To Hit $210.93 B By 2031

Dhaka: A new comprehensive report by The Insight Partners highlights the robust growth of the global air cargo market, driven by the increasing adoption of e-commerce and rising online shopping demand across various regions.

The report offers an in-depth analysis of market trends, leading players, and future opportunities. Throughout the research process, numerous industry experts, global sales managers, key opinion leaders, and industry veterans provided valuable insights into global and regional trends shaping the air cargo market.

Based on end user, the air cargo market is segmented into retail, pharmaceutical/healthcare, food/beverage, consumer electronics, automotive, and others.

The pharmaceutical/healthcare segment held the largest market share in 2024.

By type, the market is segmented into air mail and air freight. The air freight segment held a larger share of the market in 2024.

Based on services, the air cargo market is segmented into express and regular. The regular segment held the largest market share in 2024.

A few of the major companies operating in the air cargo market are ANA Cargo; Cargolux Airlines International S.A.; FEDEX Corporation; DHL; Cathay Pacific Airways Limited; Emirates SkyCargo; Etihad Cargo; FedEx Corp; United Parcel Service Inc; Zela Aviation The Air Charter Company; Lufthansa Group; and Deutsche Post AG among others.



