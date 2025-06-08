Russian Forces Attempting To Establish Foothold Toward Kostiantynivka In Toretsk Sector Military
"The enemy is currently most active in the Toretsk sector. On average, there have been around 15 to 16 assault operations per day over the past week. Today, they are trying to build on their momentum toward the settlement of Yablunivka, with the goal of further advancement toward Kostiantynivka," Zaporozhets said.
He stressed that the occupiers are sparing no resources to minimize resistance from the Ukrainian Defense Forces and to enable movement toward Yablunivka while establishing a foothold in the direction of Kostiantynivka.
"The enemy is actively using motorcycles, taking advantage of the fact that there are small settlements along the way that can be quickly reached with such equipment. They are attempting to concentrate forces there, moving through wooded areas from one tree line to another," he added.Read also: Russian drone strike hits fire station in Donetsk region
Zaporozhets said that Ukrainian forces are actively disrupting all enemy movements, including those involving motorcycles.
"Overall, the Toretsk sector is currently the most difficult, as the enemy is focusing its main efforts there, employing all available means of firepower - FPV drones, fiber-optic-guided drones, and the full range of such assets - alongside assault operations with the use of motorcycles," he said.
He also reported an increase in the use of Russian tactical aircraft in the Toretsk sector.
"The enemy is capable of deploying glide bombs on these settlements, destroying civilian infrastructure and any potential shelters used by the Defense Forces, as well as targeting wooded areas," Zaporozhets concluded.
Photo: General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Passport Global Secures U.S. Customs License, Expands Brokerage Across All U.S. Ports
- Renowned Tech VC Backs Web3 Project At $470M Valuation
- Naoris Protocol Raises $3M In Strategic Round Led By Mason Labs
- Reddio's Exclusive Token Generation Event (TGE) And Alpha Trading On Binance Wallet - May 29, 2025
- GSR Invests In Maverix Securities To Support The Launch Of Regulated Digital Asset Structured Products
- Cregis Debuts MPC Wallet & Payment Engine At TOKEN2049, Strengthening Middle East Market Strategy
CommentsNo comment