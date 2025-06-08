Factory Workshop On Fire In Occupied Melitopol Andriushchenko

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Petro Andriushchenko, a former advisor to the mayor of Mariupol and head of the Center for the Study of Occupation, reported this on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.

"Melitopol (New Melitopol area). One of the Hydromash workshops is on fire. The official occupation authorities are insisting it's due to a household accident," Andriushchenko wrote.

According to him, the occupiers are passing off acts of sabotage by partisans as "household accidents." "But the most important thing is the result," he added.

Earlier reports said that military equipment had recently been observed being transferred by the occupiers from Mariupol toward the town of Polohy in the Zaporizhzhia region.