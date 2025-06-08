Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Factory Workshop On Fire In Occupied Melitopol Andriushchenko


2025-06-08 06:05:40
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Petro Andriushchenko, a former advisor to the mayor of Mariupol and head of the Center for the Study of Occupation, reported this on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.

"Melitopol (New Melitopol area). One of the Hydromash workshops is on fire. The official occupation authorities are insisting it's due to a household accident," Andriushchenko wrote.

According to him, the occupiers are passing off acts of sabotage by partisans as "household accidents." "But the most important thing is the result," he added.

Read also: Partisans report enhanced security at Russian military airfields in Crimea

Earlier reports said that military equipment had recently been observed being transferred by the occupiers from Mariupol toward the town of Polohy in the Zaporizhzhia region.

MENAFN08062025000193011044ID1109649067

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search