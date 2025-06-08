Factory Workshop On Fire In Occupied Melitopol Andriushchenko
"Melitopol (New Melitopol area). One of the Hydromash workshops is on fire. The official occupation authorities are insisting it's due to a household accident," Andriushchenko wrote.
According to him, the occupiers are passing off acts of sabotage by partisans as "household accidents." "But the most important thing is the result," he added.Read also: Partisans report enhanced security at Russian military airfields in Crimea
Earlier reports said that military equipment had recently been observed being transferred by the occupiers from Mariupol toward the town of Polohy in the Zaporizhzhia region.
