2025 Basketball Africa League (BAL) Playoffs - APR (Rwanda) and US Monastir (Tunisia) Secure Wins in Pretoria, BAL Playoffs Set

The second day of the BAL () Playoffs in Pretoria tipped off with defending champions Petro de Luanda (Angola) taking on APR (Rwanda), with APR coming out on top in a 75-57 win. APR's Aliou Diarra led all scorers with 19 points, along with 14 rebounds. Nuni Omot also poured in 15 points, along with six boards. Petro de Luanda's Patrick Gardner scored a team-high 13 points and grabbed 11 rebounds.

In the second seeding game of the night, 2022 BAL champions US Monastir (Tunisia) faced off against last year's semifinalists, Rivers Hoopers (Nigeria). US Monastir emerged victorious, led by an explosive performance from former NBA Academy Africa student athlete Babacar Sane, who scored 22 points. Patrick Hardy Jr. contributed 17 points and 9 assists. Despite the loss, Rivers Hoopers' Raphael Putney delivered a game-high 28 points.

Quarterfinals Set

Today's games set up two remaining quarterfinals on Monday – APR vs. Rivers Hoopers, and US Monastir vs. Petro de Luanda.

Tomorrow's games feature two win-or-go-home quarterfinal matchups as Al Ahli Tripoli (Libya) takes on Kriol Star (Cape Verde) at 4 p.m. before Al Ittihad (Egypt) faces FUS Rabat (Morocco) at 7 p.m. CAT.

The 2025 Basketball Africa League season is reaching fans in 214 countries and territories in 17 languages through free-to-air and paid TV broadcast partnerships, including on Canal+, ESPN, FIBA's digital platform Courtside 1891 and livestreaming on the NBA App ( ), NBA , and the BAL's YouTube ( ) channel.

