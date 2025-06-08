Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Russian Attacks On Kharkiv Region Claim Three Lives, 23 People Injured


2025-06-08 05:13:37
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) This was reported on Facebook by Head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration Oleh Syniehubov, according to Ukrinform.

“In Kharkiv, two people were killed and 18 injured. In the village of Staryi Saltiv, two women aged 46 and 53 and a 30-year-old man were injured. In the town of Kupiansk, a 44-year-old man was injured. In the village of Kozacha Lopan, a 60-year-old man was killed and a 47-year-old man injured,” Syniehubov wrote.

According to him, the enemy used various types of weapons across the region, including: the Kh-59 missile, guided aerial bombs (GABs), and drones such as Shahed, Geran-2, Lancet, Molniya, and others.

Civilian infrastructure was damaged or destroyed. In Kharkiv, three private houses, an administrative building, the Children's Railway building, a non-residential facility, a horse racing track, and three cars were damaged.

In Kharkiv district, four private houses, utility structures, and a gas pipeline were damaged. In Kupiansk district - two private houses and outbuildings; in Izium district - a warehouse building, a car, and an excavator; in Chuhuiv district - two vehicles.

Read also: Russian drone hits private house in Zaporizhzhia, one injured

As previously reported, on June 7 around 17:30, Russian forces struck Kharkiv with two guided aerial bombs. The invaders hit the Children's Railway in the Shevchenkivskyi district and a private residential area in the Kyivskyi district. Two people were killed and 19 were injured.

