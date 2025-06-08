Injuries Reported As Russians Attack Sumy Region

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was reported by the Sumy Regional Military Administration on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.

"This morning, the enemy attacked the Romny area. A strike UAV (likely a Lancet) hit the territory of Nedryhailiv community. As a result of the attack, two women - aged 43 and 28 - were injured. One of the victims is pregnant," the statement reads.

It is noted that the enemy is deliberately targeting civilians, disregarding all moral norms.

Vehicles and shops were also damaged. All relevant emergency services are working at the site. The extent of the destruction and all the circumstances are being clarified.

Later, the Sumy Regional Military Administration reported that Russian forces shelled Esman community, leaving one person injured.

"As a result of the attack, one person was injured. Residential houses of civilians caught fire. The aftermath of the shelling is currently being dealt with," the statement reads.

According to preliminary information, multiple launch rocket systems and FPV drones were used.

All necessary emergency services are working at the site.

As previously reported, throughout the past day, Russian forces shelled 27 settlements in Sumy region, damaging infrastructure.

Photo: Sumy Regional Military Administration