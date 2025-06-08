Injuries Reported As Russians Attack Sumy Region
"This morning, the enemy attacked the Romny area. A strike UAV (likely a Lancet) hit the territory of Nedryhailiv community. As a result of the attack, two women - aged 43 and 28 - were injured. One of the victims is pregnant," the statement reads.
It is noted that the enemy is deliberately targeting civilians, disregarding all moral norms.
Vehicles and shops were also damaged. All relevant emergency services are working at the site. The extent of the destruction and all the circumstances are being clarified.
Later, the Sumy Regional Military Administration reported that Russian forces shelled Esman community, leaving one person injured.
"As a result of the attack, one person was injured. Residential houses of civilians caught fire. The aftermath of the shelling is currently being dealt with," the statement reads.Read also: Ukrainian SOF crush enemy unit near Sumy , foil cross-border attack
According to preliminary information, multiple launch rocket systems and FPV drones were used.
All necessary emergency services are working at the site.
As previously reported, throughout the past day, Russian forces shelled 27 settlements in Sumy region, damaging infrastructure.
Photo: Sumy Regional Military Administration
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
GSR Invests In Maverix Securities To Support The Launch Of Regulated Digital Asset Structured Products
- B2PRIME Appoints Former Onezero Sales Head Stuart Brock As Institutional Business Development Manager
- B2broker Receives“Best Liquidity Provider” Award At Forex Traders Summit Dubai 2025
- Variational Announces $1.5 Million Strategic Round And Launches Referral Program
- Edgen Launches AI Super App, Democratizing Institutional-Grade Crypto Market Intelligence
- Yala Brings Cross-Chain Bitcoin Liquidity To Solana
- From Private Equity To Public: Trace ASI's AI For Crypto Hits 87% Success Rate
CommentsNo comment