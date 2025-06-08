Colombian Presidential Candidate In Critical Condition After Being Shot
Uribe Turbay was addressing a group of people, when armed assailants shot him from behind, said Democratic Centre, the senator's party.
Images circulating on social media shows Uribe Turbay covered in blood, apparently with a head wound, as several people held him. Local media said he is in serious condition in hospital.
Colombia's Defence Minister, Pedro Sanchez, has announced the arrest of a suspect in the shooting of the senator, adding that, an investigation is underway to determine whether others were involved.– NNN-XINHUA
