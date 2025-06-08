Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Colombian Presidential Candidate In Critical Condition After Being Shot

Colombian Presidential Candidate In Critical Condition After Being Shot


2025-06-08 05:13:03
(MENAFN- Nam News Network) BOGOTA, Jun 8 (NNN-XINHUA) – Colombian senator, Miguel Uribe Turbay, who is running for the presidency in 2026, was shot and seriously wounded, at a campaign rally in Bogota yesterday, local authorities said.

Uribe Turbay was addressing a group of people, when armed assailants shot him from behind, said Democratic Centre, the senator's party.

Images circulating on social media shows Uribe Turbay covered in blood, apparently with a head wound, as several people held him. Local media said he is in serious condition in hospital.

Colombia's Defence Minister, Pedro Sanchez, has announced the arrest of a suspect in the shooting of the senator, adding that, an investigation is underway to determine whether others were involved.– NNN-XINHUA

MENAFN08062025000200011047ID1109649020

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search