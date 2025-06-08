403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Kuwait Amir Congratulates Saudi Crown Prince On Successful Hajj Season
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, June 8 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah sent on Sunday a cable to Saudi Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammad bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud, congratulating him on the success of the 1446 Hajj season.
His Highness the Amir lauded the huge effort by the Kingdom's leadership in facilitating the pilgrimage of millions from across the globe who came to Makkah to perform this sacred ritual, commending the Saudi authorities for using the latest in technologies and services to aid pilgrims.
His Highness the Amir praised the efforts of the Governor of Makkah region and Head of the Hajj Central Committee Prince Khaled Al-Faisal Al-Saud, as well as Minister of Interior and Head of the Supreme Hajj Committee Prince Abdulaziz bin Saud bin Naif Al-Saud for their endless efforts to facilitate Hajj for pilgrims.
He also wished the leadership of Saudi Arabia and people evermore success and prosperity. (end)
ahm
His Highness the Amir lauded the huge effort by the Kingdom's leadership in facilitating the pilgrimage of millions from across the globe who came to Makkah to perform this sacred ritual, commending the Saudi authorities for using the latest in technologies and services to aid pilgrims.
His Highness the Amir praised the efforts of the Governor of Makkah region and Head of the Hajj Central Committee Prince Khaled Al-Faisal Al-Saud, as well as Minister of Interior and Head of the Supreme Hajj Committee Prince Abdulaziz bin Saud bin Naif Al-Saud for their endless efforts to facilitate Hajj for pilgrims.
He also wished the leadership of Saudi Arabia and people evermore success and prosperity. (end)
ahm
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
GSR Invests In Maverix Securities To Support The Launch Of Regulated Digital Asset Structured Products
- B2PRIME Appoints Former Onezero Sales Head Stuart Brock As Institutional Business Development Manager
- B2broker Receives“Best Liquidity Provider” Award At Forex Traders Summit Dubai 2025
- Variational Announces $1.5 Million Strategic Round And Launches Referral Program
- Edgen Launches AI Super App, Democratizing Institutional-Grade Crypto Market Intelligence
- Yala Brings Cross-Chain Bitcoin Liquidity To Solana
- From Private Equity To Public: Trace ASI's AI For Crypto Hits 87% Success Rate
CommentsNo comment