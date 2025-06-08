Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Kuwait Amir Congratulates Saudi Crown Prince On Successful Hajj Season


2025-06-08 05:12:05
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, June 8 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah sent on Sunday a cable to Saudi Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammad bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud, congratulating him on the success of the 1446 Hajj season.
His Highness the Amir lauded the huge effort by the Kingdom's leadership in facilitating the pilgrimage of millions from across the globe who came to Makkah to perform this sacred ritual, commending the Saudi authorities for using the latest in technologies and services to aid pilgrims.
His Highness the Amir praised the efforts of the Governor of Makkah region and Head of the Hajj Central Committee Prince Khaled Al-Faisal Al-Saud, as well as Minister of Interior and Head of the Supreme Hajj Committee Prince Abdulaziz bin Saud bin Naif Al-Saud for their endless efforts to facilitate Hajj for pilgrims.
He also wished the leadership of Saudi Arabia and people evermore success and prosperity. (end)
ahm


MENAFN08062025000071011013ID1109649003

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search