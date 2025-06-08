Emirates Reintroduces Services To Damascus
Dhaka: Emirates is set to reintroduce flights to Damascus from July 16, 2025. Operations were suspended to the Syrian capital in 2012, and the return of services follow a comprehensive evaluation in conjunction with the UAE GCAA, said a release.
Initially, the airline will be operating three weekly services on Monday, Wednesday, and Sunday. From August 2, the carrier is planning to operate four weekly flights with an additional flight on Saturday.
Eventually, Emirates will expand its Damascus services to daily operations, effective October 26.
Emirates' will operate a 302-seater Boeing 777-200LR on the route, featuring 38 Business Class seats and 264 seats in Economy Class.
Emirates' customers flying to and from Damascus will also benefit from the airline's codeshare partnership with flydubai, which will complement its flight schedule and provide more options and convenience when flying in and out of the Syrian capital, concluded the release.
