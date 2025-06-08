Cricketer Rinku Singh Is Now Engaged To Samajwadi Party MP Priya Saroj, Fans Pour In Good Wishes
Priya's father, Toofani Saroj, said that the“engagement ceremony was an intimate affair, attended by close family members, friends, and relatives”.
Rinku, 27, has played 2 ODIs and 33 T20Is for India in last couple of years and is an important member of IPL franchise Kolkata Knight Riders. The 26-year-old Priya is a first time MP from Jaunpur's Machhlishahr constituency.
“Rinku and Priya have known each other for some time. They met through Priya's friend's father, who is a cricketer himself. With the blessings of both families, they decided to get married,” the would-be bride's father said.
