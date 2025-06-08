Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Cricketer Rinku Singh Is Now Engaged To Samajwadi Party MP Priya Saroj, Fans Pour In Good Wishes

Cricketer Rinku Singh Is Now Engaged To Samajwadi Party MP Priya Saroj, Fans Pour In Good Wishes


2025-06-08 05:01:10
(MENAFN- Live Mint) Indian cricketer Rinku Singh got engaged to Samajwadi Party MP Priya Saroj on Sunday, June 8, in Lucknow. Their wedding is slated for November 18 this year.

Priya's father, Toofani Saroj, said that the“engagement ceremony was an intimate affair, attended by close family members, friends, and relatives”.

Rinku, 27, has played 2 ODIs and 33 T20Is for India in last couple of years and is an important member of IPL franchise Kolkata Knight Riders. The 26-year-old Priya is a first time MP from Jaunpur's Machhlishahr constituency.

“Rinku and Priya have known each other for some time. They met through Priya's friend's father, who is a cricketer himself. With the blessings of both families, they decided to get married,” the would-be bride's father said.

MENAFN08062025007365015876ID1109648985

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search