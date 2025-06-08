America's Expert On China Says Fungus Smuggling Case 'Worse Than Covid', Urges US Govt To 'Sever Relations'
Yunqing Jian and Zunyong Liu were charged with conspiracy, smuggling, making false statements and visa fraud for allegedly bringing the fungus Fusarium graminearum into the US, describing it as a potential agricultural terrorism weapon.
The fungus causes Fusarium head blight, usually known as“scab,” and often infects wheat , barley and other grains on farms during rainy years.
According to the FBI, Liu had small baggies of the fungus stashed in his backpack when he flew to the US last year. After claiming ignorance about the plant material inside them, he said he was planning to use them for research at a University of Michigan lab where Jian worked.Also Read | Fusarium graminearum: How this crop fungus can impact your health 'Waging war against US': Expert
Commenting on the case, expert Gordon G Chang told Fox News that the couple's actions were akin to waging war against the United States.
Chang, who has lived and worked in China for two decades as Counsel to the American law firm Paul Weiss, warned that unless the US takes strong measures-such as severing ties with China-it could face threats even more severe than Covid.
The origin of the SARS-CoV-2 virus, which sparked the global COVID-19 pandemic, remains highly controversial, with some experts alleging it may have been engineered in a Chinese laboratory.
Calling it an“attack on the United States,” Chang said,“Xi Jinping talks about going to war all the time, and he is mobilising all of Chinese society to go to war.”
“So we can lose our country, even though we are the far stronger nation because we are not defending ourselves with the vigour and the determination that is necessary,” he added.Also Read | 'Agroterrorism weapon': How China-linked outbreaks disrupted life worldwide
He suggested that the only way to stop this is to sever relations with China.
“I know people think that's drastic, but we are being overwhelmed. We are going to get hit eventually. We are going to get hit really hard, not just with Covid, not just with fentanyl, but perhaps with something worse,” the expert said.
However, agriculture experts interviewed by Reuters said the fungus has been in the US for more than a century, can be prevented by spraying pesticides, and is only dangerous if ingested regularly and in large quantities.Also Read | ₹46K cr inflows! Will US-China deal reverse FII trend for Indian market
“As a weapon, it would be a pretty ineffective one,” Jessica Rutkoski, a crop sciences professor, wheat breeder and geneticist at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign, told Reuters.
Rutkoski and other researchers said extensive testing for the fungus' toxin, widespread use of fungicides and the difficulty of intentionally creating an infection with the pathogen would make it a clumsy weapon.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
GSR Invests In Maverix Securities To Support The Launch Of Regulated Digital Asset Structured Products
- B2PRIME Appoints Former Onezero Sales Head Stuart Brock As Institutional Business Development Manager
- B2broker Receives“Best Liquidity Provider” Award At Forex Traders Summit Dubai 2025
- Variational Announces $1.5 Million Strategic Round And Launches Referral Program
- Edgen Launches AI Super App, Democratizing Institutional-Grade Crypto Market Intelligence
- Yala Brings Cross-Chain Bitcoin Liquidity To Solana
- From Private Equity To Public: Trace ASI's AI For Crypto Hits 87% Success Rate
CommentsNo comment