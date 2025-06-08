Your Weekly Horoscope, June 9-15: What's In Store For You This Week?

Weekly Horoscope 2nd Week Of June: The second week of June 2025 will run from the 9th to the 15th. Several auspicious and inauspicious planetary combinations will form this week, and many planets will also change signs. Apart from the Moon, the Sun, the king of planets, will also move from Taurus to Gemini this week. Learn from the weekly horoscope what effect this planetary transit will have on which zodiac sign...

Aries Weekly Horoscope June 9-15, 2025

This week will be a struggle for people of this zodiac sign. Officers will create problems at work, while a big deal in business may get stuck. During this, enemies can conspire against you. The situation in the family will be fine. Students will get auspicious results. Health will be better than before.

Taurus Weekly Horoscope June 9-15, 2025

You might consider a money-related plan. Confidence will be abundant, due to which you can take a big step. There will be silence in relationships. Some unwanted guests may come to the house, which can cause tension. It is better to stay away from disputes this week.

Gemini Weekly Horoscope June 9-15, 2025

This week there will be restlessness in the mind about something. Make decisions wisely in matters of money, as expenses can increase suddenly and your budget can get disturbed. Blood-related problems can bother you again. Do not take any decision in haste. Love life will be fine.

Cancer Weekly Horoscope June 9-15, 2025

People of this zodiac sign can start a new work this week, which will benefit them in the future. Their hard work will pay off later. Students will get success in competition. Success can be found in love relationships. You can make a wrong decision in haste. There will be profit in business.

Leo Weekly Horoscope June 9-15, 2025

This week will be auspicious for employed people. Chances of increment and promotion can be made this week. Students who are trying for higher education may get good news. Spouse's advice will prove useful. However, you will have to control your expenses.

Virgo Weekly Horoscope June 9-15, 2025

This week you will have to face problems in your love life. You will also take special care of your health. There will be monetary gains from in-laws. Good news related to children will make your heart happy. People associated with politics will benefit, they can get a big position. You can go somewhere for a walk.

Libra Weekly Horoscope June 9-15, 2025

This week will be a mixed bag of results for the people of this zodiac sign. Employed people will have to face many challenges, while there will be chances of profit in business. These people can also buy a vehicle or property. Someone close to you can cheat, so do not trust anyone in matters of money.

Scorpio Weekly Horoscope June 9-15, 2025

There may be some travel in the middle of the week which will be very troublesome. These people should avoid getting into any dispute and control their speech and anger, otherwise they may get into big trouble. You may have to borrow money from someone even if you don't want to. Dispute is possible between husband and wife regarding some matter.

Sagittarius Weekly Horoscope June 9-15, 2025

People of this zodiac sign can benefit from land and buildings. There will be relief from completion of incomplete works. Love life will be very happy. Friends will help. You can go on a trip regarding the education of children. Even though the beginning of the week may be slow, the end will be in your favor.

Capricorn Weekly Horoscope June 9-15, 2025

People of this zodiac sign should be careful of enemies and diseases this week. Love affairs can get complicated, which can lead to loss of respect. However, you will get the support of younger siblings in the family. You can also make sudden monetary gains this week. Health will be fine.

Aquarius Weekly Horoscope June 9-15, 2025

The advice of elders will come in handy this week. New challenges may emerge in business. Opponents can become active again. Some old disease may resurface. A program to go on a trip with family can be made. Unemployed people can get employment.

Pisces Weekly Horoscope June 9-15, 2025

Do not invest in business or anywhere else this week. This time will be fine for the employed people. Students will get success in exams. This time will also be good for working women. There can be a sudden jump in the bank balance. New love relationships can be formed. There will be happiness from children.

Disclaimer: Astrology predictions are for informational purposes only and should not be considered as professional advice. The information is sourced from other reliable websites.