UEFA Nations League Final: Spain Aim To Defend Their Triumph, Portugal Eye 2Nd Title

Defending champions Spain will face Portugal in the UEFA Nations League 2025 final at the Allianz Arena in Munich, Germany. The match will start at 12:15 AM Indian Standard Time (IST) in the early hours of Monday.

It will be a historic night regardless of the result, as both teams are bidding to become the first-ever two-time UEFA Nations League champions. Portugal won the inaugural edition in 2019, while Spain was crowned champions in 2023, according to Olympics.

The final will also see a compelling narrative unfold - the legendary Cristiano Ronaldo of Portugal representing the game's Old Guard against 17-year-old Spanish sensation Lamine Yamal, the emerging face of world football.

Spain and Portugal's path to the final

Portugal reached the final after defeating hosts Germany 2-1 in the first semi-final on Wednesday. Ronaldo scored the winning goal - his 137th for Portugal - further solidifying his position as the all-time leading goal scorer in international football.

Spain booked their place in the final with a 5-4 win over France in Stuttgart on Thursday. Yamal netted twice in a pulsating nine-goal thriller to add to his rapidly swelling reputation as a bona fide superstar.

Luis de la Fuente's Spain come into the title clash unbeaten in their last 10 Nations League matches away from home. Portugal, under Roberto Martinez, have only lost one of their last nine games in the competition.

The two European giants last met in the Nations League in 2022, when Spain won 1-0 in Braga

Germany to face France in the third-place playoff

Germany and France, the 2021 winners, will face off in the third-place playoff earlier on June 8.

Spain hold an overwhelming advantage over Portugal in the head-to-head records, with 18 wins from 40 matches. Portugal have won six, while 16 meetings have ended in draws.