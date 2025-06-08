Karan Johar Reacts To Face Insurance Rumours After Mysterious South Korea Visits

Rumors of Karan Johar's face insurance are spreading like wildfire! Did he really go to South Korea for it? KJO reacts with a cryptic post. Find out what he said...

Karan Johar is making headlines, not for a movie, but due to a viral Reddit post claiming he insured his face in South Korea, allegedly on a close friend's recommendation.

Karan Johar reportedly loves his face so much that he decided to get it insured! While unusual in India, face insurance is common in South Korea, and he allegedly flew there to get it done on a friend's advice.

Karan Johar is often in the news. A Reddit post claims he's visited South Africa multiple times for face insurance, putting him in the spotlight.

Karan Johar Got His Face Insured?!byu/indorewalamemer inBollyBlindsNGossip

Karan Johar reacts to the rumors with a cryptic post: "Read the rumors, whispers. Oh-so-secret scoops! Well, keep the drama going and watch this space."

Reports suggest Karan Johar may have used Ozempic, a Type 2 diabetes medication, to aid in weight loss-fueling speculation about his recent transformation and secret trips to South Korea.

ChatGPT said: Karan Johar clarified in a recent interview that his impressive weight loss isn't linked to any medication like Ozempic. Instead, he credits consistent workouts, a disciplined routine, and lifestyle changes for the transformation.