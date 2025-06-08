Bengaluru Stampede: Karnataka BJP Leaders Protest At Vidhana Soudha, Seek Siddaramaiah Resignation

Bengaluru: Karnataka Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders staged a protest on Sunday at the steps of Mahatma Gandhi's statue at Vidhana Soudha, condemning the state Congress government over the deadly stampede outside Chinnaswamy Stadium during RCB's IPL victory celebrations, that claimed the lives of 11 people. Senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders in Karnataka mounted an attack on Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar.

#WATCH | Bengaluru | Karnataka BJP leaders protest at the steps of Mahatma Gandhi's statue at Vidhana Soudha, against the state Congress government, over the stampede outside Chinnaswamy Stadium, during RCB's IPL victory celebrations, that claimed the lives of 11 people. twitter/nDZZPpcxfc

- ANI (@ANI) June 8, 2025

Karnataka Deputy Leader of Opposition and BJP MLA Arvind Bellad alleged that both leaders prioritised "taking selfies" and "celebrating" with the RCB players over managing the crowd. "After this big tragedy in Karnataka, more than 30 common citizens were injured, and 11 people lost their lives. The chief minister, Siddaramaiah, and the deputy chief minister, DK Shivakumar, are two culprits... Because they wanted to take selfies and wanted to celebrate the victory with the RCB players, the whole attention of the police and the officers was on them. They were busy giving protection to the Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister, whereas the crowd gathered at the Stadium was left unattended... There was no police protection. All the police officers were busy protecting the chief minister and their family... Siddaramaiah should resign," Bellad said BJP leader CT Ravi also called to fix the responsibility. "11 people died--speaking the truth about it, is that politics? Did we go eat dosa after hearing about the deaths? Who is responsible? Did we call everyone to Vidhana Soudha and felicitate them? Does RCB represent the state or Kannadigas? The CM and Deputy CM are responsible. Your political credit war caused this..." he stated. Meanwhile, CM Siddaramaiah has ordered an increase in the compensation announced for the families of those who died in the stampede to Rs 25 lakh each. The government had earlier announced a compensation of Rs 10 lakh each. The top senior officials of Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA), Secretary A Shankar and Treasurer ES Jairam, tendered their resignations, taking "moral responsibility" for the stampede ahead of RCB team's felicitation after winning their Indian Premier League (IPL) title by defeating Punjab Kings (PBKS) in a tight final on Tuesday.