Football Games for Sunday, June 8, 2025: Match Schedule and Live

2025-06-08 05:00:38
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Find out the best football games for Sunday, June 8, 2025, including match schedules and live broadcast information.

Today's football calendar features an exciting lineup of matches across Europe, South America, and beyond.

From Brasileirão Série B, Brasileirão Série D, MLS, La Liga 2, and the NWSL to international friendlies and UEFA Nations League , fans have plenty to enjoy.
UEFA Nations League
10:00 AM Germany vs France (3rd Place)
Channels: Sportv, ESPN, Disney+

4:00 PM Spain vs Portugal (FINAL)
Channels: Sportv, ESPN, Disney+
Amistoso (International Friendlies)
1:00 PM Georgia vs Cape Verde
Channels: Disney+
Campeonato Uruguaio (Uruguay)
11:00 AM Progreso vs Miramar Misiones
Channels: Disney+

3:00 PM Juventud vs Racing Montevideo
Channels: Disney+

6:00 PM Nacional vs Boston River
Channels: Disney+


Uruguaio Segunda Divisão (Uruguay)
12:45 PM Uruguay Montevideo vs Albion
Channels: Disney+

8:30 PM Colón-URU vs Atenas
Channels: Disney+
La Liga 2 (Spain)
1:30 PM Racing Santander vs Mirandés (Playoff-semi-ida)
Channels: ESPN 4, Disney+
Brasileirão Feminino (Brazil)
11:00 AM Bahia vs Ferroviária
Channels: Sportv 3
Brasileirão Série B (Brazil)
4:00 PM Goiás vs Volta Redonda
Channels: Disney+

6:00 PM Athletico vs Atlético-GO
Channels: Kwai, Disney+

8:30 PM Remo vs Operário Ferroviário
Channels: ESPN, Disney+
Brasileirão Série D (Brazil)
3:00 PM Azuriz vs São José-RS
Channels: Youtube/@azuriztv

4:00 PM Brasil de Pelotas vs Joinville
Channels: Youtube/@fcf_futebol

4:00 PM Central de Caruaru vs Treze
Channels: Youtube/@centraldecaruaru

4:00 PM Maracanã vs Imperatriz
Channels: Youtube/@TvMaracanãEC

5:00 PM Ferroviário vs Santa Cruz
Channels: Youtube/c/TVFerrão
Brasileirão Futsal (Brazil)
11:00 AM Fortaleza vs Yeesco
Channels: Youtube/@CBFSTV
Liga Futsal (Brazil)
1:00 PM Magnus vs Esporte Futuro
Channels: Youtube/@canalgoatbr, Youtube/@LNFoficial

2:00 PM Campo Mourão vs Cruzeiro
Channels: Youtube/@canalgoatbr, Youtube/@LNFoficial

6:00 PM São Lourenço vs Vélez Camaquã
Channels: Youtube/@canalgoatbr, Youtube/@LNFoficial
NWSL (USA)
4:00 PM Washington Spirit vs NC Courage
Channels: Youtube/@canalgoatbr
MLS (USA)
8:00 PM Portland Timbers vs St. Louis City
Channels: TNT, MAX, AppleTV+

10:00 PM Vancouver Whitecaps vs Seattle Sounders
Channels: AppleTV+

10:00 PM Los Angeles FC vs Sporting KC
Channels: AppleTV+
Campeonato Colombiano (Colombia)
6:00 PM Atlético Nacional vs Independiente Santa Fe
Channels: DSports

8:00 PM Junior Barranquilla vs Independiente Medellín
Channels: DSports
Amistoso (Club Friendlies)
6:00 PM Al Ahly vs Pachuca
Channels: ESPN 2, Disney+

Note: Broadcast channels and times are based on available information and may be subject to change. For the most up-to-date details, check local listings or official streaming platforms.

Football Games for Sunday, June 8, 2025: Match Schedule and Live

