Colombia Faces Political Turmoil After Shooting Of Leading Presidential Candidate Uribe
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Colombian authorities confirmed on June 7, 2025, that Senator Miguel Uribe Turbay, a leading contender for the 2026 presidential election, remains in critical condition after a shooting at a campaign event in Bogotá.
The attack occurred in the Fontibón area, where Uribe addressed a crowd in a public park.
Official sources state that a 15-year-old suspect shot Uribe twice in the head and once elsewhere while he spoke to supporters.
Security personnel at the event immediately apprehended the suspect, who also suffered a leg injury during the incident.
Two other individuals sustained injuries. Authorities have not released details about their conditions.
Uribe's wife, Maria Claudia Tarazona, reported that he is "fighting for his life" at the Santa Fe Foundation hospital, where he is undergoing neurosurgical and vascular procedures.
The Colombian government has offered a reward of approximately $730,000 for leading to the identification of those behind the attack.
Uribe, 39, represents the conservative Democratic Center party, founded by former President Álvaro Uribe. He is not related to the former president.
Uribe's family has a history marked by violence ; his mother, journalist Diana Turbay, was kidnapped and killed in 1991 during a rescue attempt after being abducted by Pablo Escobar's Medellín cartel.
His grandfather, Julio César Turbay, served as Colombia's president from 1978 to 1982.
The attack drew swift condemnation from President Gustavo Petro, who called it an assault on democracy and ordered a thorough investigation.
Petro canceled a planned trip abroad to address the crisis and emphasized the need to find both the shooter and any masterminds behind the act.
U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio also condemned the attack, urging the Colombian president to protect public officials and moderate political rhetoric.
Colombia has a long history of political violence, with frequent attacks on public figures.
The country's security forces, including the police and military, have pledged to use all available resources to solve the case.
The motive for the attack remains unclear, and authorities continue to investigate possible security lapses.
The incident underscores ongoing security challenges in Colombia and raises concerns about the safety of political candidates ahead of the 2026 presidential election.
Business leaders and investors will closely watch how the government addresses these challenges, as political stability remains crucial for Colombia's economic prospects.
