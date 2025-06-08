'Never Thought I'd Win': Filipino Expat Wins Dh100,000 In Latest UAE Lottery Draw

A Filipino resident won Dh100,000 in the latest draw of UAE Lottery - an unexpected win that left him in awe.

"I thought I would never win this amount," Sherwin Trinidad said, reflecting on his surprising good fortune.

Sherwin, who has been serving as an EMT in Ajman for seven years, stumbled upon the UAE Lottery through a Google ad. Intrigued by the possibility, he decided to create an account, never imagining that this decision would lead him to holding a giant cardboard cheque bearing his name.

When asked about his plans for the winnings, Sherwin expressed a deep desire to give back to his roots. "I will build my dream house and (start my) dream business in the Philippines," he said with a smile.

But it's not just about his personal ambitions. Sherwin also plans to use part of his prize to support those in need, helping his family and others in his community who are struggling.

As an EMT, his sense of duty goes beyond just his work - he's committed to improving the lives of those around him, "especially those with medical needs".

When asked about his advice to fellow residents who are playing the UAE Lottery, Sherwin offered an inspiring message of perseverance: "Don't lose hope. Keep on playing the game."

The UAE's first and only regulated lottery , which launched in December of last year, has quickly become a fixture in the country. With a whopping Dh100-million jackpot up for grabs, the lottery offers prizes that range from Dh100 to Dh100 million, depending on the number of matches made.

While the odds of winning the jackpot stand at one in over eight million , Bishop Woosley, director of Lottery Operations at The Game, which runs the UAE Lottery, has earlier told Khaleej Times, "someone in the UAE will win the Dh100 million for sure ."

When asked about improving the odds, Woosley explained that the company was actively analysing "player preferences, what they play, how much they play, and what games they like" in hopes of better tailoring the experience.

The lottery is for residents aged 18 and above in the UAE. Players are not allowed to participate in the games unless they are physically present in the country at the time of playing.

As of now, the prizes are not subject to any taxes.