UAE Unveils Date Palm-Inspired 'Oasis' Pavilion For Expo 2025 Osaka

The Emirates has officially unveiled its vision for the UAE Pavilion at Expo 2025 Osaka, Kansai, scheduled to run from April 13 to October 13, 2025.

Nestled within the Empowering Lives Zone, the pavilion's theme, "Earth to Ether," signifies the UAE's commitment to bridging its rich cultural heritage with a future driven by innovation and exploration.

Ether refers to space or abstract ideas, where the pavilion showcases the UAE's vision for shaping the future of humanity and the planet together, reflecting the journey towards limitless horizons.

The pavilion promises to be more than just an architectural marvel; it is designed to be an immersive experience that shows the UAE's advancements in space exploration, healthcare and sustainable technology.

The design, inspired by the traditional date palm , integrates Emirati architectural elements with Japanese craftsmanship, featuring a striking oasis of 90 columns that soar up to 16 metres, creating a breathtaking visual impact.

Inside the pavilion, visitors will embark on a multi-sensory journey through the UAE's narrative, which is deeply rooted in its cultural heritage and rapid transformation. The experience will culminate in a documentary installation titled "Woven Legacies," which highlights the stories of innovators, leaders and everyday citizens who are shaping the future of the UAE.

Moreover, the pavilion is set to host over 40 public programmes, designed to engage audiences with a variety of themes, including sustainable technology forums, healthcare dialogues and youth empowerment activities. Each programme aims to foster international dialogue and collaboration, encouraging participants to explore how tradition drives innovation and how collective efforts can lead to shared progress.

Noura Al Kaabi, Minister of State at the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs, emphasised that the UAE's participation at the Expo is rooted in dialogue, cooperation and fostering a sense of shared progress on the global stage. "Our return to Japan continues a legacy of meaningful participation," she stated, highlighting the UAE's dedication to building a more inclusive future.

The UAE Pavilion will also feature a dedicated space for cultural exchange, where visitors can enjoy traditional Emirati cuisine in a thoughtfully curated restaurant, showcasing dishes that blend heritage with modern culinary techniques.

Adjacent to the dining area, the pavilion's shop will offer a range of sustainable products, including apparel and accessories made from recycled materials, as well as handcrafted items from local artisans, allowing guests to take home a piece of the UAE's innovative spirit. In addition, the pavilion will also celebrate 'UAE Day' on September 19, 2025, with high-profile events that showcase the nation's rich culture and leadership.

This event is expected to be a highlight of the six-month expo, featuring performances, exhibitions and interactive activities that reinforce the UAE's commitment to global cooperation and progress.