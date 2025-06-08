HD Kumaraswamy Questions RCB Victory Parade Stampede Planning, Alleges Insider Pressure
Bengaluru: Union Minister HD Kumaraswamy expressed disbelief over the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) management's request to the city police for permission to host a victory celebration, submitted even before the IPL final had started.
"Did they dream of winning?" asks Kumaraswamy
Speaking to reporters on Saturday, Kumaraswamy questioned the timing of the request.
“The final match in Ahmedabad started at 7:30 pm. Here in Bengaluru, RCB applied at 6 pm for permission to hold a celebration at Chinnaswamy Stadium. How is that possible? Did they dream they would win?”
He further said,“They even applied to the Department of Personnel and Administrative Reforms (DPAR) for a programme in front of Vidhana Soudha-before the match ended.”
"I know who pressured the police commissioner"
Kumaraswamy claimed insider knowledge about how the permissions were handled:
“I know who wrote those letters and who pressured the police commissioner at 7:30 the next morning. I'm speaking based on facts-not out of jealousy or to target the government.”
"Govind Raju's removal was the right move"
Taking a dig at the current administration, Kumaraswamy commented on recent political changes:
“Removing Govind Raju from the post of political secretary is a good move. I congratulate this insensitive government for finally seeing some sense.”
