On Eid Holiday With Family, Indian Techie Dies In Diving Accident At Dubai's Jumeirah Beach

MENAFN - Live Mint) An Indian expatriate died during a scuba diving session off Jumeirah Beach in Dubai on Friday. The deceased, identified as Issac Paul Olakkengil, was 29 years old. According to Gulf Times, Issac, originally from Kerala, was in Dubai with his family for the Eid Al Adha holidays. A civil engineer by profession, he had been working in the UAE.

Issac had gone diving with his wife Reshma and younger brother Ivin in a designated training area. During the session, he reportedly suffered a heart attack after facing difficulty in breathing.

“It seems they were getting trained for scuba diving, and apparently, he \[Issac] couldn't breathe properly and moved away from the pack,” said Pyarilos Davis, a relative, while speaking to Gulf News.

“So, everyone panicked and was impacted under water. I was told Reshma was rescued to the shore first, followed by the other two,” he added.

Issac was rushed to a nearby hospital but could not be revived. His brother Ivin also collapsed during the incident and is currently under medical observation.“He is out of danger,” confirmed Pyarilos.

“All of them are engineers. While Issac and Reshma are in Dubai, Ivin is based in Abu Dhabi. Ivin's friends just told me they are concerned about breaking this heart-wrenching news to him, as the brothers shared a strong bond,” Pyarilos said. Ivin was informed of his brother's death only on Saturday.

Authorities have launched an investigation into the incident and have seized the equipment used during the dive. The family is now working with police officials on repatriating Issac's body.

“We are working with the authorities to repatriate his mortal remains after we receive the necessary legal documents,” said Pyarilos.