Russian Drone Hits Private House In Zaporizhzhia, One Injured


2025-06-08 03:06:02
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) This was reported on Telegram by the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, Ivan Fedorov, according to Ukrinform.

According to his information, Russian troops attacked a private house in Primorsky with an FPV drone. The building burned down completely.

“A 63-year-old man was wounded as a result of an enemy attack on the c community,” wrote the head of the region.

The victim was taken to the hospital , where he is receiving all the necessary assistance, Fedorov added.

As reported, on June 5, Russian troops attacked Stepnohirsk in the Zaporizhzhia region with an FPV drone, killing a cyclist.

