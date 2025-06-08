War Update: 193 Combat Engagements On Front In Past 24 Hrs, Fiercest Battles In Pokrovsk Sector

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, this was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook regarding the situation as of 8:00 on Sunday, June 8.

Yesterday, Russian forces launched three missile strikes using four missiles against the positions of Ukrainian units and populated areas, as well as 92 airstrikes, including the dropping of 168 guided aerial bombs. In addition, they carried out 6,035 shellings, 89 of which were from multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS), and deployed 3,066 kamikaze drones.

Russian aviation targeted the settlements of Osoivka and Myropilske in Sumy region; Kharkiv and Kupiansk-Vuzlovyi in Kharkiv region; Novopavlivka and Maliivka in Dnipropetrovsk region; Sukhyi Yar, Yablunivka, Novoeconomichne, Pokrovsk, Shakhove, Ivanopillia, Shevchenko, and Komyshuvakha in Donetsk region; Olhivske, Zaliznychne, Novoandriivka, and Orikhiv in Zaporizhzhia region; and Lvove in Kherson region.

The aviation, missile forces, and artillery of Ukraine's Defense Forces struck 11 clusters of enemy personnel and equipment, five artillery systems, and one Russian electronic warfare (EW) station.

In the Kharkiv sector , Russian forces launched three assaults near Vovchansk, Vovchanski Khutory, and Zapadne.

In the Kupiansk sector , Ukraine's Defense Forces repelled one attack near Stepova Novoselivka.

In the Lyman sector , the enemy attacked 22 times, attempting to advance near Hrekivka, Novyi Myr, Ridkodub, Zelena Dolyna, Torske, and Bilohorivka.

In the Siversk sector , Russian troops carried out one assault on Ukrainian positions near Verkhniokamianske.

In the Kramatorsk sector , 11 combat clashes occurred near Chasiv Yar, Markove, and toward Bila Hora and Predtechyne.

In the Toretsk sector , the enemy launched 15 attacks near Toretsk and toward Dyliivka and Yablunivka.

In the Pokrovsk sector , the Ukrainian defenders repelled 65 Russian assaults near Poltavka, Myroliubivka, Myrne, Yelyzavetivka, Promin, Lysivka, Novoserhiivka, Udachne, Kotlyne, Novomykolaivka, Orikhove, Kotliarivka, Bohdanivka, Novoukrainka, and Andriivka.

In the Novopavlivka sector , Ukrainian forces repelled 25 enemy attacks near Bahatyr, Vesele, Burlatske, and Vilne Pole.

In the Huliaipole sector , Russian forces made four attempts to advance near Malynivka.

In the Orikhiv sector , Ukrainian defenders successfully repelled one enemy attack toward Novoandriivka.

In the Prydniprovske sector , Russian forces made three unsuccessful attempts to approach Ukrainian defensive positions.

In the Kursk sector , units of Ukrainian Defense Forces repelled 31 enemy attacks. Russian forces conducted 34 airstrikes using 62 guided bombs and carried out 196 artillery attacks on Ukrainian positions and populated areas, including two MLRS strikes.

In the Volyn and Polissia sectors , there were no signs of the formation of enemy offensive groups.

As reported by Ukrinform, the total combat losses of Russian forces from February 24, 2022, to June 8, 2025, are estimated at approximately 996,150 personnel, with 1,120 losses in the past 24 hours.