Russia Reports Attack By Over 60 Drones
“Between 23:00 on June 7 and 7:30 on June 8 (local time), air defense systems on duty intercepted and destroyed 61 Ukrainian aircraft-type drones over Bryansk, Belgorod, Kaluga, Tula, Oryol, Kursk, Moscow regions, and over Crimea,” the statement reads.
Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin claimed that eight drones allegedly heading toward Moscow were destroyed.
Additionally, the governor of Russia's Tula region confirmed a drone attack on the chemical plant Azot. The facility had already been attacked at the end of May. At that time, Andrii Kovalenko, Head of the Center for Countering Disinformation at Ukraine's National Security and Defense Council, stated that some of the chemicals produced at Azot could be used for military purposes.Read also: Ukrainian drone forces destroy Russian Buk-M3 missile system
As previously reported by Ukrinform, on May 28, a drone strike targeted a UAV production facility in Russia's Moscow region.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- BTSE Announces Bitcoin Pizza Day Campaign Milestones
- Primexbt Expands Global Reach With FSCA-Regulated Crypto Asset Services
- BTCC Exchange Appoints Dan Liu As CEO Ahead Of 14Th Anniversary Milestone
- B2BROKER Launches First-Ever Turnkey Liquidity Provider Solution
- Pharos Network Unveils High-Performance Layer 1 Testnet To Unlock RWA Adoption
- FXIFYTM And Weforest Partner Again To Tackle Deforestation In 2025
CommentsNo comment