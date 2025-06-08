Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Russia Reports Attack By Over 60 Drones


2025-06-08 03:05:58
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, this was reported via the Telegram channel Astra .

“Between 23:00 on June 7 and 7:30 on June 8 (local time), air defense systems on duty intercepted and destroyed 61 Ukrainian aircraft-type drones over Bryansk, Belgorod, Kaluga, Tula, Oryol, Kursk, Moscow regions, and over Crimea,” the statement reads.

Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin claimed that eight drones allegedly heading toward Moscow were destroyed.

Additionally, the governor of Russia's Tula region confirmed a drone attack on the chemical plant Azot. The facility had already been attacked at the end of May. At that time, Andrii Kovalenko, Head of the Center for Countering Disinformation at Ukraine's National Security and Defense Council, stated that some of the chemicals produced at Azot could be used for military purposes.

Read also: Ukrainian drone forces destroy Russian Buk-M3 missile system

As previously reported by Ukrinform, on May 28, a drone strike targeted a UAV production facility in Russia's Moscow region.

MENAFN08062025000193011044ID1109648831

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search