Russia Reports Attack By Over 60 Drones

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, this was reported via the Telegram channel Astra .

“Between 23:00 on June 7 and 7:30 on June 8 (local time), air defense systems on duty intercepted and destroyed 61 Ukrainian aircraft-type drones over Bryansk, Belgorod, Kaluga, Tula, Oryol, Kursk, Moscow regions, and over Crimea,” the statement reads.

Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin claimed that eight drones allegedly heading toward Moscow were destroyed.

Additionally, the governor of Russia's Tula region confirmed a drone attack on the chemical plant Azot. The facility had already been attacked at the end of May. At that time, Andrii Kovalenko, Head of the Center for Countering Disinformation at Ukraine's National Security and Defense Council, stated that some of the chemicals produced at Azot could be used for military purposes.

Ukrainianforces destroy Russian Buk-M3 missile system

As previously reported by Ukrinform, on May 28, a drone strike targeted a UAV production facility in Russia's Moscow region.