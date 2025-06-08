Iran Targets Production Boost For Natural Gas From Central Oil Zones

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Iranian Central Oil Fields Company (ICOFC) will soon increase its natural gas production by adding 1 million cubic meters per day, Mohammad Sadegh Mehrjou, head of the company's technical affairs department, told reporters, Trend reports.

Speaking to local media, Mehrjou noted that drilling of the 2nd well at the Khartang gas field, located in the operational zone of the ICOFC, has been completed.

Installation of the necessary equipment is expected to conclude shortly. He noted that gas from this well will be transported via a 50-kilometer pipeline to the Fajr Jam Gas Refining Company's plant.

The official articulated that the drilling operations for the third well at the Khartang field are projected to reach completion by September 22, thereby augmenting the site's cumulative output to an impressive 3 million cubic meters of gas per day.



The Khartang gas field, located approximately 60 kilometers from Khvormuj in the Bushehr Province, was identified in the year 2013. The reservoir is projected to contain approximately 16.4 trillion cubic feet (around 465 billion cubic meters) of natural gas and 261 million barrels of gas condensate.



Iran is targeting a production capacity of 20 million cubic meters of gas per day from the Khartang field through the strategic implementation of 16 wellbores. The comprehensive project timeline anticipates full operational readiness by March 2027.



The Central Oil Fields Company functions within a jurisdiction spanning eleven provinces in Iran, managing a portfolio of 84 oil and gas fields. To date, a total of 13 hydrocarbon reservoirs for gas and an equivalent number of oil reservoirs have been successfully brought into production. The organization's peak throughput capability is approximately 250,000 barrels of crude oil and 250 million cubic meters of gaseous hydrocarbons on a daily basis.

----

Follow the author on X: @BaghishovElnur